Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. IIFA Awards 2023 are about to commence at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and our beloved Bollywood celebrities have already started arriving at the glamorous sea-side location.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will host the award show, reached Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

He received a warm welcome from the team of IIFA at the airport. A glimpse of him arriving at the Abu Dhabi airport was shared on IIFA's Instagram page.

Excited for his hosting stint at IIFA 2023, Abhishek had earlier said, "I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally."

Abhishek attended IIFA last year as well. He delivered an energetic performance at the gala in 2022, evoking the loudest cheer from his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor RajKummar Rao have also reached Abu Dhabi. The duo will host IIFA Rocks together.

Held prior to the main awards ceremony, IIFA Rocks highlights the music and fashion of Indian cinema. Renowned musicians of the Hindi film industry are expected to create magic with their songs at the gala this year. It will be held on May 26, while the main awards night will be conducted on May 27.

Badshah, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh have also reached Abu Dhabi. They will light up the venue with their performances.

Norwegian dance group Quick Style will also attend IIFA 2023. The boys have already reached the venue.

This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema". (ANI)

