Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Veteran actor J.K. Simmons has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-led Netflix's spy thriller "Our Man from Jersey".

Other actors who have joined the film are Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.

Also Read | Sultry Deepika Padukone Shimmers in Feather-like Black Gown on Day 6 of Cannes 2022.

According to Deadline, "Ballers" helmer Julian Farino is directing the movie from a script written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.

The story revolves around Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.

Also Read | John C Reilly Birthday Special: From Guardians of the Galaxy to Boogie Nights, 5 of the Actor's Best Films Ranked According to IMDb!.

Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce project. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)