Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not only a huge love-letter to animation, but its also a huge love-letter to Spider-Man fans. Basically, being an even bigger celebration of the wall-crawler’s 60-years legacy than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the movie packed in a ton of references and surprises that hardcore Spidey fans are sure to appreciate. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film is a Triumph of Animation with Lots of Spidey Goodness (LatestLY Exclusive).

We already knew that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would be packing in a ton of cameos considering there are almost about 280 characters in this film (if there were any more then it wouldn’t fit in a tweet), there are a few that stuck out the most to us. Either it be Spider-Men of the past or an actor just dropping in to pay off a set up from a different film, this movie is filled to the brim with it. So, lets dive deep into all the characters who cameod in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Peggy Lu as Mrs Chen

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse blends live-action with animation the first time when the Spot is going around exploring the multiverse. In here, the film sees him accidentally go to the Venomverse where he ends up interacting with the store owner Mrs Chen (Peggy Lu), who is a part of the Venomverse and a side character in Tom Hardy’s Venom films. The scene then ends with the Spot stealing a chewing-gum from her and escaping.

JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson

JK Simmons too reprises his roles as J Jonah Jameson and provides his voice to the animated version of the character. It looks like the one thing that is definitely certain in the multiverse is that wherever you go, JK Simmons is always going to be the perfect casting for the character.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s version of the wall-crawler is easily one of the most popular iterations of the webhead we have seen in the last few years, and while he was confirmed to appear in the movie, no one expected him to actually have a few lines. Yes! That’s right, Yuri Lowenthal, the man himself gets a few lines in the movie which was pretty awesome to see.

Spectacular Spider-Man

Just like Insomniac’s Spider-Man, the Spectacular version from the animated series was confirmed to appear as well, but no one expected Josh Keaton to reprise his role as the character all these years later. Again, this was a huge surprise considering Spectacular Spider-Man is often considered as one of the best animated versions of the character, and its early cancellation was a heartbreak for many. So, it was heartwarming to see him return.

Donald Glover as the Prowler

One of the biggest things Spider-Man: Homecoming set up was introducing Donald Glover as the Prowler and sowing the seeds for him to be the Prowler. However, that setup never really went anywhere within the MCU. So, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took it upon itself to pay that off and introduced Glover as the Prowler who was pulled into the Spider-Verse due to the events of Into the Spider-Verse. Appearing as the live-action version of the characters, Glover appears for a bit in a Prowler suit inside the Spider-Society.

As for honourable mentions, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also cameo in this movie, but well in a different way. They only show up as Peter Parker when Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) is explaining to Miles (Shameik Moore) how every Spider-Man need to lose someone in order to become who they are. So, Andrew appears with reused footage from The Amazing Spider-Man while Tobey Maguire’s scene is taken out of the original Spider-Man. Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse: Here’s What Karan Soni Has To Say About Voicing Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse truly was a special treat for fans of the character. The film is playing in theatres right now.

