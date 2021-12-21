Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): The Tony and Grammy award-winning show 'Jagged Little Pill' has closed on Broadway amid an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The musical, inspired by the music of Alanis Morrisette, played its final performance on December 17.

Also Read | Sex And The City Star Bridget Moynahan Refuses to Comment on Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Vivek J Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price had initially suspended performances of 'Jagged Little Pill' following a number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst the cast and crew, but on Monday night they confirmed the show will not reopen at the Broadhurst Theater after the virus suspension lifts and that all cancelled tickets will be refunded.

Though the award-winning and high-profile Broadway production is closing, the producers said that plans for subsequent performances of the musical will be announced in the new year, building upon the international launch of the show in places like Australia.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai Lock Horns and the Reason Is Umar Riaz (Watch Video).

"(The) drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and - due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company - need to prioritise the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on 'Jagged Little Pill'," the producers said in a statement.

"In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors," the statement continued.

Broadway bore the brunt of COVID-enforced lockdowns in 2020, with the theatre industry pushed to the brink by going dark for over a year, losing billions in lost ticket money.

Producers and performers as well as the paying public will be fearing the worst after the recent surge in virus cases, brought on by the Omicron variant, has led to a spate of cancellations and suspensions.

Among the closures, the Broadway productions of 'Aladdin' and 'Hamilton' have cancelled performances until after Christmas, as has LA's Bradley Whitford-starring 'A Christmas Carol', while Eddie Redmayne's 'Cabaret' revival in London is dark until early 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)