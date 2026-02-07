Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): To mark India's Quantum journey from Amaravati, Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for the and launched the services of the Quantum Innovation centre at Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati, the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that with the laying of the foundation for Quantum Valley in Amaravati, India had begun its Quantum journey.

Praising the vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he said that Chandrababu Naidu is an inspiration for him (Union Minister) and with the double engine sarkar, both the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh led by Chandrababu Naidu are witnessing tremendous development, according to a release.

He said that, with the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he was able to inaugurate the deep-sea mission in Visakhapatnam, which had been pending for several years.

He said Quantum computing is going to be a game changer in future, and sensing its importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up Quantum Mission with an allotment of Rs 6000 crore.

He said India should be ready to lead the world in quantum computers as the quantum computers play a key role in several sectors, including cyber security, health care, agriculture, and it is going to be a way of life.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that his vision for quantum computers will benefit students significantly in the coming years.

Citing an example of a seventh-class student from Kuppam who developed a method to measure a person's blood pressure and pulse rate through facial recognition using Artificial Intelligence, the Chief Minister said that over fifty lakh students studying various courses in the state should develop an innovation culture.

He said the Artificial Intelligence university will be inaugurated from Medha Towers this month and later shifted to Amaravati. He said he previously promoted IT and is now promoting quantum computing for the benefit of lakhs of students, the release stated.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the centre of the quantum valley and green hydrogen valley, the Chief Minister said Amaravati will become a centre for developing quantum designs, Quantum products, and intellectual property. Now, quantum valley will become familiar worldwide, on par with Silicon Valley.

The Chief Minister said that IBM, TCS, and L&T have come forward to develop quantum computers in Amaravati, and that a quantum computer from Amaravati will become a reality by December 2026.

He said efforts are on to manufacture quantum computer components in Amaravati and export them to the rest of the world. Two indigenous quantum computers will be launched as a reference facility in SRM University on April 14, International Quantum Day.

He said that 2.5 lakh quantum computing experts are needed by 2030, and that, as part of this, the state government is giving top priority to training students in quantum computing. He said 2.08 lakh students registered for advanced quantum courses being offered by IIT, Madras. IBM announced plans to train 50 lakh youth in Quantum AI and cybersecurity, including 10 lakh students from Andhra Pradesh, according to the release.

The Chief Minister appealed to students and industry to partner in Amaravati's deep-tech journey. He said efforts are underway to develop AI Living Labs, a space city, a drone city, an electronic city, a Med Tech zone, and a Semiconductor zone. He said the administration is ready to make decisions at quantum speed, and students should adopt quantum speed to adopt new technologies.

Earlier Union Minister of state for rural development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister for IT Nara Lokesh, Dr Harrick Vin from TCS, Amit Singhee from IBM, Vardaan from Wiser, Dr Satish from SRM University, MV Satish, director L&T, Prof K Satyanarayana, Director IIT, Tirupati, Prof Kamakoti, Director IIT, Madras, Abhay Karandikar, secretary, department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific advisor to Govt of India addressed the gathering. (ANI)

