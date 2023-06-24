Actor Jamie Foxx, the 55-year-old Oscar winner, has been missing since April 11, when he suffered a medical complication while filming the Netflix action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia, as per Page Six. Since his older daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted a statement on her Instagram the next day, there has been very little news. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Continues Physical Treatment at Rehab Centre in Chicago With Family by His Side - Reports.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the statement said. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Page Six revealed that a family member said Foxx is 'recovering well,' but there is a growing concern in Hollywood that Foxx's silence will harm his future career. The fate of his new Netflix film Back in Action is also in doubt. Foxx hasn't been seen since before the disaster. At the beginning of May, Foxx's Instagram account simply stated, "Appreciate all the love!!!" "I'm grateful." Corinne, revealed on May 12, a month after revealing her father's medical emergency, that her father was well enough to play pickle ball.

Jamie Foxx Health Condition

Jamie Foxx family member says actor is ‘recovering well’ https://t.co/xACUfqLdrg pic.twitter.com/nMLK8BrVqT — Page Six (@PageSix) June 24, 2023

Foxx is said to be recovering at a Chicago clinic that specialises in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, and cancer rehabilitation. Mike Tyson claimed the star had a stroke, but this has yet to be confirmed. His daughters Corinne and Annalise, both 14, have been seen at the clinic, as has Annalise's mother, Kristin Grannis. Corinne Foxx's mother, Corinne, told Page Six that she couldn't comment on her son's recovery. His representatives told Page Six on Friday that he is not providing any new information at this time. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Hollywood Star is Out of Hospital and 'Recuperating', Says Actor's Daughter.

The park's opening is far from Foxx's only public appearance this spring and summer; in fact, he should have had a full promotional schedule, with three upcoming films. God Is a Bullet, in which he plays The Ferryman, was quietly released in a small number of theatres this week, with no red carpet premiere. In August, he will co-star with Will Ferrell in the R-rated comedy Strays, which opens in theatres on August 18. According to Page Six, Foxx was not present at the film's red carpet premiere last week, and the Instagram post sparked accusations that his daughter Corinne, who replied with a "prayer hands" emoji, was purposefully keeping fans in the dark.

