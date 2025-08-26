Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Actor Jessica Chastain, best known for her performances in 'Zero Dark Thirty', 'Interstellar', and 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', will soon be felicitated with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

As per Variety, Jessica is set to receive this special honour on September 4.

Also Read | 'Mannu Kya Karegga?' Trailer: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's Effortless Chemistry Shines in This Refreshing Musical Romantic Drama (Watch Video).

It was 2008 when Jessica made her feature film acting debut in the drama Jolene, in which she essayed the lead role. Her previous professional work includes a stage debut as Juliet in 1998 and television roles in series like ER and Veronica Mars in 2004.

She is also a recipient of an Academy Award. In 2022, Jessica bagged Oscar for Best Actress for her role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the 94th Academy Awards.

Also Read | 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi': Bombay High Court Directs CBFC to Grant Censor Certificate to Upcoming Film on Yogi Adityanath.

Recently, Jessica surprised her fans after the news of her enrolment at Harvard Kennedy School surfaced online.

A source told Variety that Jessica has been enrolled in the two-year Master in Public Administration program at The John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

"The Master in Public Administration Program is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management," according to Harvard's website. "The Master in Public Administration (MPA) curriculum is flexible. You create a study plan that reflects your academic interests, focuses on your personal and professional aspirations, and integrates across disciplines."

Chastain attended Sacramento City College and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She graduated from the Juilliard School in 2003 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama. She received an honorary doctorate from Juilliard in 2024 for her "outstanding contributions" to the fields of film and theatre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)