Filmmaker Jordan Peele has a fourth movie in the works with Hollywood studio Universal Pictures. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the studio has set an untitled movie from the Oscar-winning filmmaker for release on December 25, 2024 in the US. Additionally, an untitled horror-thriller movie from Peele's production company Monkeypaw will open in US theatres on September 27, 2024. Jordan Peele Birthday Special: From Get Out to Nope, Ranking All 3 Horror Films of the Acclaimed Director!

The details of the new projects are yet to be ascertained. Peele's collaboration with Universal started with 2017 directorial debut Get Out, which won him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, followed by Us (2019) and Nope (2022).