Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Actor Juhi Chawla, who attended the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, has dropped some pictures of herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Juhi dropped beautiful snaps of herself and gave a glimpse of the wedding venue. She smiled and posed for the camera in the corridor in the last picture. For the occasion, she wore a maroon and golden outfit and jewellery.

Sharing the post, she captioned, "Flaunting my Indian-ness."

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities and fans flooded the comment section.

Farah Khan reacted to the post and wrote, "Looking lovely juhiiii."

Fans also showered love on the post with red heart emojis in the comment section.

Juhi was seen at the airport leaving Jaisalmer after Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

She also teased fans with a glimpse of her 'Desi breakfast' from the SidKiara wedding in Jaisalmer.

On Monday, Juhi briefly interacted with the paps at the airport.

"Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko hmari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki," Juhi Chawla said.

Juhi also took her Twitter, she shared a picture which she captioned, "#sidkiara"In the picture, she didn't reveal her face clearly and could be seen sitting inside a plane with her cap on.

Juhi Chawla is Kiara's father's childhood friend. On the talk show, 'Social Media Star With Janice', Kiara once revealed, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."

Sidharth and Kiara got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Hours after their wedding, they shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking is done)... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they captioned alongside the wedding photographs. (ANI)

