Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-starrer "K.G.F" franchise, on Friday announced the commencement of the filming of its next Kannada action movie "Bagheera".

The action thriller is written by "K.G.F" helmer Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr Suri.

"Bagheera" features Srii Murali of "Ugram" fame in the lead.

The production house posted the update about the project on its official Twitter page along side a photograph of the clap board.

"Bagheera Muhurta," the tweet read.

The movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad.

The makers had unveiled the first look poster of “Bagheera” on the occasion of Murali's birthday in December 2020.

The film is slated to be released next year.

