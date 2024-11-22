Bagheera, the Kannada superhero film that hit theatres on October 31, 2024, during Diwali, is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Dr Suri and produced by Hombale Films, the film opened to a positive reception and grossed INR 35 crore, making it the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024. Featuring actor Sriimurali in the titular role, the film's compelling visuals, strong performances and gripping storyline have earned praise from viewers on Netflix. Bagheera Teaser: Srii Murali’s Roaring Comeback With This Action-Packed Entertainer (Watch Video).

Released on November 21 on Netflix, Bagheera quickly garnered attention, with netizens sharing their favourite scenes and giving it a thumbs-up. While many fans are raving about the film, some have reported issues with the audio options. Bagheera is available in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, but some viewers have pointed out that the wrong audio is playing. For instance, when selecting the Telugu option, the Tamil audio plays instead—something Netflix users have experienced before with other films. Despite the technical glitch, the film’s success is clear, with positive reviews from fans and movie enthusiasts. In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Bagheera movie. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ OTT Release: Netizens Express Frustration Over ‘Hindi Dubbing’, Demand English Version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bagheera’ Movie Below:

Viewers Are Praising ‘Bagheera’ Movie

Honestly Bagheera didn't get what it actually deserved😐😐 The most stylish and manly presented film in recent times🗿 The directon, music and Murali's work is just total perfection at it's peak 👌🔥#BagheeraOnNetflix | #SriiMurali #DrSuri | @AJANEESHB pic.twitter.com/5b3xtmNLn8 — ನಿ-KILL💛❤️꧁IP꧂ (@NIKHILL___) November 21, 2024

Fan Favourite Scene

One Of The Best Moments From This Superhero Film

Best Elevation Scene In #Bagheera Movie 💥👌 Srimurali ScreenPresence&Intensity🦖🗿 Ajanesh Lokanath BGM💥💥 Peak Goosebumps Scene🛐🤌#BagheeraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/4eRT5OAXC2 — مزمل بن رحمن (@Muzammil2255) November 21, 2024

The Film ‘Bagheera’ Is Being Loved

#Bagheera can't avoid dejavu feel of kakka kakka, Saamy, Anniyan but it's having some originality too ..especially super powers making logic Quality masala movie from kannada ,most importantly it's emotional connect worked#BagheeraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/qwwoKhem32 — Sam (@shameer1112004) November 22, 2024

The Apt Caption

The Lead Actor Has Won Hearts

The synopsis of Bagheera reads: “Dismayed by corruption and violence, a virtuous police officer becomes a masked vigilante to deliver lethal justice to criminals and crooked cops alike.” The film also features Rukmini Vasanth and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles.

