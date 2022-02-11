Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Kajol and Revathy have started shooting for their film 'Salaam Venky'.

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a photo with Revathy as they stood together holding the clapboard, while in the next one, they are joined by their producers.

Also Read | Bangarraju OTT Premiere: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's Film to Stream on ZEE5 From This Date.

"Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you," she captioned the post.

Helmed by none other than Revathy, the film was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'. (ANI)

Also Read | Death on the Nile Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal's Whodunit and How it Sets Up Hercule Poirot's Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)