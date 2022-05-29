New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, headed to Delhi for the recce of her film 'Emergency'.

She was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a beautiful saree.

Also Read | Bo Hopkins Dies at 80: Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in The Wild Bunch, The Getaway, American Graffiti and More.

She accessorised her airport outfit with a pearl necklace.

Kangana will not only act as the lead in the film 'Emergency' but she will also direct and produce it.

Also Read | Top Gun Maverick Box-Office Report: Tom Cruise's Film Projected to Earn $150 Million Over the Opening Weekend.

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)