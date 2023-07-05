Makers of the upcoming film Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot on Wednesday unveiled the release date. Kangana took to Instagram and shared stills from the film along with the release date announcement.The first image showed Kangana dressed in a uniform as she walks out of Tejas, a multi-role combat aircraft. The second picture depicted an intense scene, a jeep burning in the background and Kangana in her action avatar. She posted this pic on her Insta stories as well and captioned it, "India's first aerial action movie is here." Kangana also shared a photo in complete uniform. Tejas Release Date: Kangana Ranaut's Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 20! (View Poster).

As soon as the announcement was made on social media, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "Waiting Eagerly." "Banno tera swagger, lagey sexy, another comment read. Another commented, "That's woman power." Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023. Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Film to Release on Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Out New Poster!.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post:

Also, she will be seen headlining Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, known for her beauty and dance skills.