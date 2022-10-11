Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): Kanye West shocked Adidas executives by playing a pornographic movie during a recent meeting in an odd business move.

The 5-people-meeting was captured on camera and was later uploaded on YouTube in a video titled "LAST WEEK," according to Page Six.

Also Read | Rosaline Movie Review: Kaitlyn Dever Sparkles in This Half-Baked Twist on ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the video, which has been captured with a fisheye lens, Kanye along with two of his representatives and Adidas executives are seen seated on black stools arranged in a semicircle inside an empty room.

A while later, Kanye is seen holding his phone horizontally in front of the businessmen and the video starts playing, as per Page Six.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Birthday: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth Wished Big B.

Soon, one of the men asked, "Is this a porn movie?" to which Kanye replied saying, "Yeah!"

"Jesus Christ," one of them exclaimed.

The Yeezy founder kept his phone close to their faces despite their discomfort.

West's phone was ultimately taken away from him by one of the guys, who then yelled, "Come on man, come on!"

According to Page Six, The X-rated movie's apparent goal was to draw parallels between its story and Kanye's business dealings with the sportswear company, which is in charge of producing and distributing his billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

"I'm only gonna work with Adidas if he's the CEO," said Kanye, pointing to one of his team members.

"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership," he went on. "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated, so then the girl was like, 'Well then I'm going to do the thing that's your worst nightmare.'"

"This is your worst nightmare," he said, looking directly at the execs. "Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We've done all this."

Pointing to the man he wants as CEO, he told them, "That's your worst nightmare." Pointing to his other team member, he added, "And then worst nightmare No. 2."

"Is it your dream, or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?" one of the Adidas execs asked.

"What you're feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point because when someone steals this man's ideas, his creations, it's like you're stealing a child," one of West's associates retorted.

"All of these are all children of his mind, and you've kidnapped them," he added.

There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can't ell the difference because it's so inspired. ... He's angry, and he's right," he concluded.

Kanye then intervened to express how enraged he is, and after a while stormed out of the room.

For the unversed, Kanye criticised Adidas for its Adilette 22 slide in June, saying that it was a copy of his Yeezy Slide. The former was described as a "fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves"by Kanye.

According to Page Six, in August again, the Grammy winner again attacked his partner, this time accusing the retailer of making choices without consulting him.

He asserted that without his knowledge or approval, the brand "brought back older styles," "picked colours and named them," "hired people that worked for [him]," "stole [his] colorways [and] styles," and hired a general manager.

In response to Kanye's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt controversy, the company declared last week that its relationship with West was "under review."

He retaliated, "F-K Adidas I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS," in reply. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)