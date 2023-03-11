Actress Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday post for her niece Samaira Kapoor. Showering her massi love on Samaira on her 18th birthday, Kareena wrote, "Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly..Take on the world my girl... 'cause I'm always here to protect and love you forever...Happy 18th birthday Samaira...." Karisma Kapoor Shares Pics From Daughter Samaira’s 18th Birthday Bash; Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heartfelt Note for Her Niece.

She also dropped a few images of Samaira. The first image is from Samaira's 18th birthday celebrations. In the image, Karisma Kapoor is standing next to her daughter. The second image shows Kareena's son Jeh sitting on Samaira's lap. In the third image, we can see Samaira giving a tight hug to her mommy Karisma.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Samaira

As soon as Kareena posted the birthday wish for her niece, netizens and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to extend greetings to Samaira. "Happy birthday our darling Sama," Malaika Arora commented. "Happy happy Birthday Samiara..18th ..Mahsha'Allah," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Samaira's Birthday-View Pics.

Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After separation, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev.

