The Crew is the upcoming film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the shooting of the film commenced today. Producer Rhea Kapoor shared the excitement on Instagram. With this post, she even extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her mother Sunita Kapoor, who has turned a year older today. The Crew: Diljit Dosanjh Boards Lootcase Director Rajesh Krishnan's Next Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The Crew Shooting Begins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)