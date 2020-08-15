Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday treated her fans with an adorable video of this year's Independence Day celebration at home with son Taimur Ali Khan.

The 'Jab We Met' actor put out an extremely adorable video of little Tim Tim on her Instagram as a 'story'.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Sensuous Pictures on Sand are Making us Say 'Beach Please'!.

In the video, the three-year-old is seen holding the Indian tricolour in his hand and waving it while trying to croon national anthem,' Jana Gana Mana'.

In the video, the 'Heroine' actor's little munchkin could be seen waving the flag from one side to another as he tried to sing Jana Gana Mana and celebrate India's 74th Independence Day.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Vicky Kaushal Playing Ae Watan, Watan Mere From Raazi On A Veena Makes You Wish It Never Ends (Watch Video).

Along with the video, the 'Refugee' actor wrote, " Happy Independence Day, Jai Hind,."

Earlier in the day, the 'Angrezi Medium' actor shared a cute monochromatic picture of little Taimur and extended wishes on the Independence Day on Instagram.

In the picture, Taimur is seen sporting a handloom kurta as he holds a flag. Along with the post, Kareena noted, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)