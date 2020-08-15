Today is India's 74th Independence Day. Many of our ancestors laid down their lives so that we could have a future free from a tyrannical rule of the Britishers. Bollywood celebrities have been paying tribute this wonderful and joyous day by congratulating the nation via social media posts. But our personal favourite is that of Vicky Kaushal so far. We all know he is a brilliant actor but there are so many hidden talents in this man that he has become so much more desirable now. Independence Day 2020 Wishes: Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Messages of Gratitude and Brotherhood

Vicky played Ae watan, watan mere aabad rahe tu from his movie Raazi which starred Alia Bhatt in the central character. He is wearing a white kurta pajama and diligently playing the Veena. The peace on his face is so infectious. We can hear this on loop and not get tired ever.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others have wished everyone on this auspicious day. For the first time, in so many years, cinema halls aren't buzzing with activity with crazy footfalls to watch the latest I-day release. COVID-19 has taken a lot away from us but can't snatch the feeling of being a proud Indian on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).