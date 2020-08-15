What's up with Kylie Jenner and her new Instagram craze? The makeup mogul is certainly enjoying her week-long birthday celebration and we aren't willing to get over it anytime soon. From flaunting her gift from Balmain to posing in her tropical dress by Farai, Jenner is showing off her special day celebrations and the recent pictures belong to the same category. Kylie's beach holiday is one of a kind, allowing her to be herself. The clicks are sultry and they are tempting us to book us a holiday asap. Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez - Best Bikinis and Beachwear We've Witnessed This Summer, Courtesy These Ladies.

Kylie picked her cute pink separates for her beach escapades and boy, did she look hot! A simple bralette with a matching mini skirt is all she needed to look this hot. The reality TV star further flaunted her toned legs in style and we are going ga ga over her sultry look. With her wet hair look and tantalising expressions, she's surely setting the mood right. Yo or Hell No? Kylie Jenner in Black Balmain Sequined Short Dress.

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's a beach baby and she loves exploring her beachwear wardrobe. She loves her King-size life and for someone who has once again topped the list of Forbes' highest-paid celebrities, it suites her right.

