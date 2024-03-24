Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Few days left in the release of her film 'Crew', building more curiosity among fans, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared bunch of behind the scenes pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena treated fans with new glimpse.

Also Read | Holi 2024 Bhojpuri Songs’ Playlist: Evergreen Songs by Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Others To Amp Up Your Holi Celebration (Watch Videos).

In the first picture, Kareena and Tabu can be seen sitting in a car while filming a scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C45abLuIZrc/?img_index=1

Also Read | Holi 2024: From Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari to Ang Se Ang Lagana - 10 Must-Have Bollywood Tracks to Celebrate the Vibrant Festival (Watch Videos).

The other pictures give glimpses of Kareena posing for the camera.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Sundowner with my #Crew.#BTS #5DaysToGo."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Prakash ka chaata is ever present."

One of the users wrote, "Uffffffffff."

Rhea Kapoor on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a video of Kareena and Kriti Sanon from the sets as they enjoy their pizza.

In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a pizza party on the set.

She captioned the post with a note that read, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY."

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)