Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Karisma Kapoor who is gearing up for her upcoming projects on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the script session.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped pictures of herself while reading the script.

Also Read | Labrinth Has Released the Trailer for “never Felt So Alone” Featuring Billie Eilish. – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqnPC82rE-M/

In the first picture, the actor donned a black t-shirt and a pair of spectacles while deeply lost reading the script.

Also Read | ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ Song Out! Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s Sizzling Hot Dance Moves are a Perfect Fit in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

In the second image, she gives a cute smile.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Instagram Vs Reality. #backtowork #tuesdayfeels #shootlife."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Crush of 90s kids and still crush of many now."

"You inspires," another comment.

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)