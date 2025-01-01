Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan welcomed the New Year on a spiritual note by visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Clad in a red shirt, while sporting a heavy beard and long hair look, Kartik visited the temple.

He was also seen clicking selfies with his fans.

The actor, known for his belief in Ganpati Bappa, has made it a tradition to visit the temple before significant milestones, including film releases.

Reflecting on a transformative 2024, Kartik expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans on social media.

Sharing a note on Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you to the historic 2024!! A year that changed my life. Will Always Remember You!! Gratitude. A special thanks to all of you for empowering me with your embracing love."

The post included posters of his two major releases from the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Chandu Champion'.

The horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' emerged as Kartik's career-defining hit, grossing over Rs 400 crores globally despite a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again'.

In contrast, 'Chandu Champion', where Kartik portrayed Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, received critical acclaim for its storytelling and Kartik's performance.

While the film underperformed at the box office, its success on OTT platforms and recognition at international award ceremonies, including an IFFM award, underscored its impact.

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character's failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai!"

Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project. (ANI)

