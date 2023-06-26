Amid heavy rainfall, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Monday arrived at a cinema hall in Mumbai to promote their upcoming romantic film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The duo was seen twinning in green outfits and was seen interacting with fans gathered outside the theatre. The Freddy actor donned a green t-shirt under a dark-green shirt paired with blue jeans. Kiara, on the other hand, wore a green body con dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy. On Monday, the makers also unveiled the new track of the film "Pasoori Nu" which is a remake of the song "Pasoori", sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. It was the most-searched song on Google in 2022. Pasoori Nu Song Funny Memes: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Movie Gets Trolled Online, Watch Ali Sethi's Original Pakistani Hit and Its Bollywood Remake!

Kartik and Kiara Arrive for SPKK Promo

Singer Arijit Singh sang the new version which received mixed responses from the audience. Speaking of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. Arijit Singh on 'Pasoori Nu': Singer Reveals He Sang SatyaPrem Ki Katha Version of 'Pasoori' For THIS Noble Reason.

The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar's next, Game Changer, opposite actor Ram Charan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.