Kiara Advani with mother, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren Aadiya and Krishna (Image source: ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal have thrown a pre-birthday party on the occasion of their twin's first birthday.

The event was attended by several celebrities including Karan Johar and Kiara Advani among others.

Isha Ambani posed with her father Mukesh Ambani at the party. She wore a white flared dress.

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at the birthday celebration with his twins, Yash and Roohi.

Karan wore print printed jacket and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Actor Kiara Advani arrived at the party with her mother Genevieve Advani. Kiara wore a green floral dress.

Shanaya Kapoor wore a blue printed dress for the party.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrived at the party with their grandchildren Aadiya and Krishna. Nita wore a purple dress while Mukesh wore a red and white check shirt with black trousers.

Ananya Panday wore a white printed dress for the event.

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in style in a light blue shirt and white pants.

On November 19, 2022, Isha and Anand welcomed their twin baby girl and baby boy.

Earlier Ambani family said in a statement, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."Isha and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world. (ANI)

