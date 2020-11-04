Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday shared an adorable throwback picture with her 'baby Kenny' and extended wishes to sister Kendall Jenner on her 25th birthday.

The 40-year-old reality TV star shared an adorable picture that showcased younger baby Kendall. In the snap, toddler Jenner is seen sitting on the lap of Kardashian.

"My baby Kenny! I was 16 years old here and you weren't even a year old. I can't believe you're 25 years old now. I always couldn't wait to see what you would grow up to be like! LOL you were always my baby Kenny doll!" wrote the SKIMS founder as she penned a note and extended heart-warming birthday wishes.

She went on to gush about their now-famous sisters and brother as they have a strong bond while growing up in the limelight.

Kim concluded: "I'm so happy all of our siblings found each other in this lifetime! Happy Birthday to the coolest and prettiest girl I know! [three tree emojis]" (ANI)

