Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon on Friday made head turns with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

She walked the ramp in a cool vibrant athleisure wear.

Kriti wore a body-hugging athleisure outfit and to complement her sporty look, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and added a minimal accessory.

For a comfortable walk, she wore matching sports shoes.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on March 17. The event is being hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle. The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, " Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai#CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Apart from that, she also has 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol in her kitty. (ANI)

