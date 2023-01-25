Today is the big day for actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali have completed eight years of marriage. On Wednesday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and dropped special posts to mark the special occasion. Soha dropped a video featuring her best moments spent with Kunal. The clip shows pictures from their vacations, outings and events. "8 (infinity symbol)," Soha captioned the video. Soha Ali Khan Wishes Hubby Kunal Kemmu With a Beautiful Video on Their Eighth on Wedding Anniversary.

Kunal Kemmu on His Eight Year Anniversary

In one of the images, Soha is seen dressed up as Anarkali and Kunal as Salim from Mughal-e-Azam. Kunal marked the eighth anniversary by posting adorable pictures with Soha. He simply captioned it using a red heart emoji. The couple's posts have been flooded with congratulatory messages. "Mahsha'Allah . Happy Anniversary!! To many more beautiful moments ...love you guys ." Kunal Kemmu’s Birthday Post for His ‘Forever Sunshine’ Soha Ali Khan Is All Things Love.

"And my innjaan," Soha's sister Saba commented. Actor Kritika Kamra commented, "Lots of love and forever happiness (pink heart emoji)." Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal in 2015. The couple had their first child- daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.