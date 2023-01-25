Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful video wishing her man, Kunal Kemmu on their eighth wedding anniversary today (Jan 25). The clip shared is basically a collage of all the good time spent by the couple together merged into one. Too cute, have a look. Soha Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor Start Off Their Day on a Sweaty Note With a Badminton Session (View Pic).

Soha Ali Khan Wishes Kunal Kemmu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)