New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Lady Gaga, who initiated a 'mask game' challenge, was seen flaunting her 'Chromatica' themed mask on Friday.

The 'Rain on Me' singer wore the glittery black and pink face mask, that had spikes and dangling silver chain attached to it. The singer released a new album this year - 'Chromatica' and the mask takes up the album's theme.

Gaga shared a selfie with her 'Chromatica' themed mask on Instagram and wrote: "Be yourself, but wear a mask! I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet."

The singer also nominated few of her "awesome" friends, including former US President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and Tony Bennett, to show off their mask game.

American singer Tony Bennett was quick to take up the challenge and posted a selfie wearing a large white mask on Instagram.

"We #kindlymask for all our loved ones, both at home and all around the world. We encourage you to share why you wear a mask. @katiecouric @alecbaldwininsta @rachaelray," he captioned the post.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, the 'Cure' singer has been making the best use of her social media platforms in pitching to practice self-quarantine and raising awareness about the importance of following safety measures. (ANI)

