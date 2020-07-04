Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after actors of Telugu Cinema. Fans eagerly look forward to watch his films on the big screens. The actor has humongous followers across social media platforms and as he hits 10 million followers on Twitter, the actor has thanked all his fans with a kickass post. In the post shared, the Tollywood hero has expressed to all his followers that he is ‘blessed and grateful’ to each and everyone of them. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here’s What Mahesh Babu Has to Say about the Release of His Upcoming Telugu Film!

The post shared by Mahesh Babu read, “10 MILLION thanks can never sum up the immense gratitude I have! Truly happy to be virtually connected with all of you... Much love #10MillionStrong”. The 44-year-old actor is the first South Indian celeb to achieve this feat. Fans are definitely happy to see this amazing post from Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu to Team Up with Director Puri Jagannadh for the Third Time?

Mahesh Babu On Achieving 10 Million Followers On Twitter

10 MILLION thanks can never sum up the immense gratitude I have! Truly happy to be virtually connected with all of you... Much love🤗 #10MillionStrong pic.twitter.com/xIA8Oa7zdk — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 3, 2020

Mahesh Babu is referred to in the media as the Prince of Tollywood and is also considered to be one of the most influential actors of Telugu cinema. Described as the Superstar of Tollywood by fans, he is considered to be a role model by many young lads. On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s next project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be helmed by Parasuram. He has also signed an untitled film with SS Rajamouli. Besides that, Mahesh Babu would be producing the film Major in which Adivi Sesh has been roped in to play the lead role.

