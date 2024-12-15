B-town celebs come together to celebrate 45 years of Anees Bazmee in Bollywood. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Film director and screenwriter Anees Bazmee celebrated 45 glorious years in the Hindi film industry with a star-studded event in Mumbai on Saturday night.

The event saw several B-town and industry veterans come together to honour the filmmaker for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

The evening witnessed a stellar turnout of stars, filmmakers, and industry stalwarts who came together to pay tribute to Bazmee's contribution to cinema. Among the celebs who attended the event were Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a black dress while Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black ensemble.

Kartik Aaryan looked sharp in his bearded look. For the event, the actor chose to wear a jacket that he paired with a green shirt and blue jeans.

Other celebs who graced the event included Jackie Shroff, Bhushan Kumar, Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arshad Warsi, Andre, Ganesh Acharya, Vipul Shah, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Murad Khetani, Sharik Patel, Jayantilal Gada, Goverdhan Tanwani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Aayush Sharma with his mother, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Luv Sinha, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Sunil Grover, Huma Qureshi, Mukesh Chhabra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abbas-Mustan, R. Balki, Anil Thadani, and Gajraj Rao, among many others.

The event also saw Govinda and Sushmita, who shared the screen in the beloved 2001 comedy 'Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta'. The duo were all smiles as they posed together for the paps.

Meanwhile, Bazmee is currently basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. (ANI)

