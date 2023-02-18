Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): As it's Maha Shivratri today, actor Ajay Devgn treated fans to "Maha Aarti" sequences from his upcoming directorial 'Bholaa'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a couple of pictures of him performing the aarti at the Ganga ghat in Benaras.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut Wishes Fans on the Auspicious Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva!.

In one of the images, Ajay is seen flaunting his chiselled abs as he stands in front of the Shivling pouring water and seeking blessings of Lord Shiva alongwith priests doing Ganga aarti.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coyfsc-oiXd/?hl=en

Also Read | Selena Gomez Slams Trolls Commenting On Her Fluctuating Weight, Says ‘I’m Not a Model’.

In the caption, Ajay described how he felt "spiritual energy" while performing the aarti.

He wrote, "Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame... and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame!"

He added, "As the crowd chanted 'Har Har Mahadev', I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it... Har Har Mahadev."

Bholaa is helmed by Ajay. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)