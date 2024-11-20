Actor Farhan Akhtar and his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar were spotted arriving together at a polling booth in Bandra as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning. After casting their votes, the siblings were spotted posing for the paps as they showed their inked fingers, encouraging others to step out and vote. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

Among the many celebs who arrived early to cast their votes included Akshay Kumar, RajKummar Rao and Kabir Khan.

Siblings Farhan and Zoya Akhtar Show Inked Fingers After Voting in Bandra

Meanwhile, voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

Shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have characterised the battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Know Polling Date, Voting Time and When Results Will Be Declared.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.