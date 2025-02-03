Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): The upcoming wedding of Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah on February 7 is set to be more than just a celebration of love. The couple has dedicated their wedding to highlighting causes that matter deeply to them, making the occasion a thoughtful blend of tradition, elegance, and social impact.

A key highlight of the wedding is the collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who has joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for Jeet and Diva.

Also Read | 'My Heart Is Pure': Udit Narayan Expresses Desire for Bharat Ratna, Defends His Actions Amid Backlash Over Kissing Controversy.

This partnership blends high fashion with social impact, ensuring that fashion and inclusivity go hand in hand.

Manish Malhotra, famed for his craftsmanship and ability to blend tradition with contemporary flair, has worked closely with FOD's artisans to design these shawls. FOD is an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through skill-based opportunities.

Also Read | Grammy Awards 2025: Will Smith Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Quincy Jones, Celebrating His Legacy and Calling Him ‘One of the Most Groundbreaking and Influential Figures of Our Time’.

Jeet Adani, known for his long-standing commitment to supporting people with disabilities, conceived the idea of weaving this cause into his wedding.

The couple is giving a platform to artisans and people with disabilities, ensuring their work is recognized and appreciated at a grand level.

Beyond the shawls, the collaboration is also a tribute to India's rich tradition of craftsmanship, with various other NGOs and artisans contributing their work to the wedding.

Family of Disabled is also contributing hand-painted wedding essentials, including glassware, plates, and accessories. Chennai-based Kai Rassi is helping with digital designs that complement the hand-painted artistry.

Several artisans from across India have been engaged to craft elements that add a personal and cultural touch to the celebrations.

From hand-crafted beaded jewellery by Nikita from Ahmedabad to intricate glass decor by Munna and his daughter from Firozabad, the wedding promises to showcase the beauty of Indian craftsmanship.

Chennai-based Kai Rassi's digital designs, Paithani sarees for wedding guests by artisans from Nashik, mudwork murals by Nitaben from Mundra, and traditional bangles from Bibaji Choori Wala in Jodhpur will further enrich the wedding's decor.

By collaborating with Manish Malhotra and integrating the work of NGOs and artisans, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding would ensure that every element, from their attire to the decor, carries a story of resilience, artistry, and inclusivity.

The wedding is set for February 7 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)