Boxing Champion MC Mary Kom unveiled the posters of an inspirational film Shiv Shastri Balboa starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi. Actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram on Saturday to post pictures from the event. Neena was not seen in the frame. The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher Thanks an Anonymous Fan for Praising His Top Notch Performance in the Film (View Pic).

The film charts the unique adventures of an ordinary man. Ajayan Venugopalan directs the film. Neena gave a detailed caption to the frames.Taking a cue from her words, "Mary Kom taught Kher a few moves that he religiously learnt and even sparred with Mary Kom in a mock match with a friendly ring!" Veteran actors like Anupam and Neena could make younger actors feel insecure as they are pushing their boundaries through each film. Connect Teaser: Nayanthara, Anupam Kher’s Horror Film Will Give You a Shocking Jolt! (Watch Video).

The Note Which Actor Anupam Kher For MC Mary Kom:

Apart from the big screen, the Saans actor has already tasted success with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba and the Amazon Prime Series Panchayat. On the other hand, Anupam Kher received critical acclaim for his role in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files.