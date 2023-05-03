New York [US], May 3 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 on Tuesday, stunned her fans with her gorgeous look in a pristine white gown embedded with 100,000 pearls from the collection of famous designer Prabal Gurung.

As this year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', Alia opted for fingerless gloves, the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019.

The actress got an overwhelming response from her fans while she was exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet. The fans, who were stationed outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York, became excited to see Alia's Met Gala look.

A video of fans cheering up for Alia went viral on social media. In the clip, one of her fans literally screamed with joy, "Alia, I love you". Fans' reaction brought a huge smile to Alia's face. She responded making a heart sign with her hands and said,"Thank you, I love you too."Alia also shared pictures from her debut at one of the most prestigious fashion events and mentioned that she felt proud representing her country globally.

"https://twitter.com/ItsShivAngiS/status/1653158555246026754 She wrote in the caption, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabulgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met."

"A girl can never have too many pearls...And the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED"

The Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Apart from Alia, this year also saw other well-known faces from India including Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani among others.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart Of Stone', starring Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'with Ranveer Singh (ANI)

