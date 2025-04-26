Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios has set a release date for Michael B. Jordan's reimagining of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' for March 5, 2027.

The film will also be shown in IMAX theatres, as per Deadline.

Jordan stars alongside Taylor Russell in the film, which he also produces through his Outlier Society banner.

The previous versions of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' focused on a rich playboy who steals art, matching his wits against an insurance investigator or detective.

While plot details are scarce, the film's script was written by Drew Pearce, with a previous draft penned by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.

The production team includes producers Patrick McCormick, Marc Toberoff, and Elizabeth Raposo.

The film could potentially launch a high-end thriller series, with Taylor Russell possibly creating her own iconic character.

The 1999 version of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' reportedly grossed USD 69.3 million domestically and USD 124.3 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

Jordan's recent box office success includes his vampire movie, 'Sinners,' which also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Li Jun Li. (ANI)

