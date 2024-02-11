Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Michael Chaves, who helmed the 2021 supernatural horror film 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is in talks to direct the fourth and final film of The Conjuring series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chaves have already helmed the spinoff 'The Nun II' last year.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the third instalment with franchise creator James Wan, penned the screenplay. Wan is producing with Peter Safran.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but once again, supernatural investigators Ed and Lorrain Warren will encounter creaky doors, shadows in the windows, inverted crosses, and a demonic possession or two. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are scheduled to reprise their roles, and the film is set to shoot in Atlanta this summer.

'The Conjuring', filmed for only $20 million, became a runaway success when the movie was released in 2013, grossing nearly $320 million worldwide. Since then, New Line has carefully planned a Conjuring universe of films, including sequels, prequels, and spinoffs. Altogether, the low-budget films have grossed more than $2.1 billion at the box office. Nun II, which was released on September 8, grossed little less than $270 million worldwide.

Chaves was discovered by Wan and his Atomic Monster execs off of his award-winning horror short The Maiden, which got into the New Line door with his feature directorial debut, 2019's The Curse of La Llorona. The movie did well and his work impressed, which led to Wan handing him the keys to the Conjuring franchise with Devil Made Me Do It. He then moved to Nun II, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

