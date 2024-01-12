Washington DC [US], January 12 (ANI): Michael Jackson's biopic, 'Michael,' is all set to release on big screens on April 18 in 2025, as per Variety.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua the biopic stars the late King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his first major role.

Lionsgate will release the film domestically, while Universal will handle international distribution. The shotting of the film will begin on January 22.

The official synopsis for the film, produced by "Bohemian Rhapsody's" Graham King and written by John Logan, read, "'Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

The co-executors of Michael Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain, will also produce the film, which may affect how 'Michael' presents the singer's various claims of child sexual abuse made during his career and after his death, Variety reported.

Jackson has rejected charges of child sexual assault, and he was acquitted of child molestation in 2003. Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50, and he always maintained his innocence.

Fuqua just directed his third 'Equaliser' film, starring Denzel Washington, for Sony Pictures. His last film, Will Smith's enslavement thriller 'Emancipation,' was released by Apple in 2022.

'Michael' will take up the date previously held by 'The Exorcist: Deceiver,' which was withdrawn from Universal's planned theatrical schedule following the announcement that director David Gordon Green had left the project. The "Exorcist" sequel was initially scheduled for April 18, 2025, but has been put on hold indefinitely as Universal and Blumhouse look for a new director. (ANI)

