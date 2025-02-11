Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): A team of Mumbai Police has arrived at the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, following the controversy surrounding his comments on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

The police visit comes after a complaint was filed against Allahbadia and other individuals involved in the show. The situation has sparked significant backlash, with calls for legal action and a ban on the show.

Also Read | Kanye West's 'Free Puff' Appeal to US President Donald Trump Slammed by Diddy's Alleged Victims' Lawyer Tony Buzbee.

After the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer Apurva also arrived at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The studio where the show is filmed is within the jurisdiction of Khar Police Station. Therefore, today Ashish's lawyer visited the police station.

On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organizers of 'India's Got Latent'.

Also Read | Ayesha Jhulka Enters 'Celebrity MasterChef' As Wildcard Contestant; Know All About the Versatile Actress (Watch Video).

According to Mumbai Police sources, the complaint is in response to the inappropriate language used on the show, which was deemed offensive by several viewers.

The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

This comment caused outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) who strongly condemned the same.

In a statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia's remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.

AICWA's official statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.

In addition to AICWA's condemnation, a formal complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

The complainant has called for strict action against the individuals involved in the show, especially concerning the remarks made by Allahbadia and Raina. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)