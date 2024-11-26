Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Superstar Nagarjuna on Tuesday announced the engagement of his younger son Akhil Akkineni to artist Zainab Ravdjee.

Akhil's engagement comes just days before the marriage of Naga Chaitanya with actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.

Also Read | 'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Allu Arjun Completes Shoot of His Action Drama Film Merely Nine Days Before Its December 5 Release, Posts Pic of 'Last Day Last Shot of Pushpa'!.

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings," Nagarjuna wrote on X.

The engagement took place at the actor's family home and was attended by close family members. Zainab, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, is an artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, according to a release from Nagarjuna.

Also Read | Who Is Divya Prabha? All You Need To Know About 'All We Imagine As Light' Actress Who Is Making Waves With Her Performance.

Akhil also shared the news on his Instagram with pictures from the ceremony.

"Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," he captioned an image with his fiancee.

The wedding will take place sometime next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)