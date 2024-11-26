Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Nagarjuna Akkineni and grandson of the legendary ANR, has embarked on a new phase in his life. Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee in a private ceremony today (November 26). Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Nagarjuna Akkineni informed his fans and followers about the happy news and shared the first picture of the couple-to-be from the ceremony. He wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family." Concluding his note, Nagarjuna requested the fans to bless the couple on their new journey. The happy news comes just days before Akhil's elder brother Naga Chaitanya's wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Have a Big Fat Indian Wedding? Nagarjuna Akkineni Spills the Beans.

Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to GF Zainab Ravdjee

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

