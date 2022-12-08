Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, will receive its India premiere at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the makers said on Thursday. The Bhubaneswar-set film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will open the gala's Kaleidoscope section. It will have screenings on December 10 and December 13. Ranbir Kapoor Sports Heavy Beard As He Rocks a Chequered Blazer at Red Sea International Film Festival (View Pics).

Applause Entertainment, the content studio behind Zwigato, took to Twitter to share the announcement. "An exciting delivery is on its way! After soaring high at Toronto & Busan, we are thrilled to share that our film Zwigato helmed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma & Shahana Goswami, is all set to premiere in India at the International Film Festival of Kerala," the banner said in the tweet.

"Selected as the opening film in the festival's Kaleidoscope section, the film will be screened on the 10th and 13th of December," it further said. Also produced by Nandita Das Initiatives, the movie features Sharma as a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Goswami stars as his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income starts to work for the very first time. Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October. The upcoming edition of the IFFK will showcase 184 movies from around 70 countries across 15 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram. The film extravaganza will be held from December 9 to December 16.

