The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) came to an end on Friday (December 20), with the Brazilian film Malu winning the prestigious Suvarna Chakoram Award. The director of the film, Pedro Freire, was handed over the award with a cash prize of INR 25 lakh. On the finale day, India's Cannes 2024 Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia was conferred with the Spirit of Cinema Award. Barack Obama’s Favourite Movies of 2024 List: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’, Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part 2’ Among Former USA President’s Top Picks!.

All Honours at the IFFK 2024

The closing ceremony of IFFK 2024 was held at the Nishagandhi Auditorium and was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan. Director Fasil Muhammed's Malayalam film Feminichi Fathima earned five awards in different categories, including the NETPAC Award for Best Debut Malayalam Director and the FIPRESCI Award for Best Indian Competition Film. Along with this, the movie also won the Jury Award for Best Screenplay and the KR Mohanan Award for Special Mention. Malayalam film Appuram's director, Indu Lakshmi, was honoured with the Best Debut Director in India.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Presents Awards to Achievers

The curtains fell on the 29th edition of the prestigious #IFFK today, marking the conclusion of a remarkable week celebrating global cinema. Featuring films that captured the essence of human experiences across cultures, the festival reaffirmed its role as a crucial space for… pic.twitter.com/cJfOeBzy0A — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) December 20, 2024

The Best Visual Media Reporting Award was bagged by Mathrubhumi News reporter Rahul G Nath. The Rajata Chakoram Award for Best Debut Director was given to Farshad Hashemi for the Iranian film Me, Maryam, the children and 26 others. The film also won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film. NETPACK Special Mention for Best Malayalam Film went to Kiss Wagon by Midhun Murali. FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Director was won by Sivaranjini for the film Victoria. Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia Gets Best Director Nomination, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Gets Nominated for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Payal Kapadia said, "The Spirit of Cinema Award will be a great inspiration to create more socially relevant films. I am immensely proud of the support this film has received in Kerala, and I accept this recognition with immense happiness."

