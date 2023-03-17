Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead is produced under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The film directed by Nandita Das hit the big screens today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Zwigato’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Zwigato has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Zwigato: Nandita Das Applauds Kapil Sharma for Learning Jharkhand Accent, Says ‘He Stepped Out From His Comfort Zone’.

Zwigato full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Zwigato Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Zwigato 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Zwigato Tamilrockers, Zwigato Tamilrockers HD Download, Zwigato Movie Download Pagalworld, Zwigato Movie Download Filmyzilla, Zwigato Movie Download Openload, Zwigato Movie Download Tamilrockers, Zwigato Movie Download Movierulz, Zwigato Movie Download 720p, Zwigato Full Movie Download 480p, Zwigato Full Movie Download bolly4u, Zwigato Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Zwigato Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Zwigato, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Gulmohar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Scream VI among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2023 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).