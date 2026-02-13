Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Nani's highly anticipated action thriller 'The Paradise' has been postponed, with the makers officially announcing a new theatrical release date of August 21, 2026. The film was originally slated to arrive in cinemas on March 26, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the team confirmed the delay and shared a new release poster.

"We don't want to rush. We need time to deliver it. #TheParadise - 21-08-2026," read the caption, indicating the makers' intent to ensure the film meets expectations before hitting the big screen.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, 'The Paradise' marks his reunion with Nani after their successful collaboration on 'Dasara', which was well received by audiences in 2023.

The upcoming film features Nani in the role of Dhagad. When filming commenced on June 21, 2025, the makers unveiled a first-look image from the sets, showing the actor in character, sporting green leather shoes and a distinctive anklet.

The film's narrative centres on a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their fight for justice gathers momentum when a new leader rises to challenge a system that has kept them oppressed for generations.

The ensemble cast includes Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, alongside Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist, and Sampoornesh Babu in pivotal roles.

The shift to August positions 'The Paradise' during a festive window that includes Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami.

The new date also helps the film avoid a crowded March box office featuring major releases such as 'Toxic' and 'Dhurandhar 2.' (ANI)

