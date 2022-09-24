Los Angeles, Sep 24 (PTI) Hollywood studio Paramount has started developing a new instalment of popular franchise "Cloverfield".

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, the studio has roped in filmmaker Babak Anvari of "Wounds" fame to direct the new movie.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams will produce the project through his Bad Robot banner, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.

Joe Barton, known for penning the 2017 cult horror hit “The Ritual", is set to write the script.

Produced by Abrams, the franchise started with 2008's "Cloverfield", directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves, about a massive monster and various other smaller creatures that attack New York City one night.

The movie received positive reviews from the critics and later spawned two follow-ups -- "10 Cloverfield Lane" in 2016 and "The Cloverfield Paradox" in 2018.

