Detroit [US], April 22 (ANI): Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj was not happy during her performance when a fan tossed an item at her onstage, reported People.

The singer was performing on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a fan threw an object at her from the crowd.

Also Read | Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer Song 'Like a Prayer': From Music Video to Lyrics, All You Need to Know About Madonna's Controversial Track Featured in Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film!.

In the videos and pictures going viral on social media, the rapper, 41, could be seen performing in Detroit on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a pink item was launched at her from the crowd, according to People.

Minaj, who was singing her smash song 'Starships', blocked the object with her hand before bending to pick it up and tossing it back into the audience.

Also Read | Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Emma Corrin Plays Cassandra Nova! All You Need to Know About X-Men Supervillain Debuting Big Screen in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Marvel Film.

The singer was taken aback by the occasion, glancing back with her mouth wide before continuing to perform.

The 'Barbie World' singer is the latest in a line of stars to have an item thrown at them onstage.

In June 2023, Bebe Rexha was hit on the forehead with a phone during her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

The New York District Attorney's Office stated at the time that Nicolas Malvanga was arrested on various misdemeanour charges, including two instances of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you..." Charlie Puth wrote on X after Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were hit during concerts, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)