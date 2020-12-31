Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday (local time) answered fans' questions about giving birth to her newborn son.

According to E! News, the new mommy took to Twitter and in a spontaneous fan Question and Answer shared intimate details of the star's journey into motherhood with her followers. Though the name of her child is not known yet, he is often affectionately called "Papa Bear".

Responding to one of the followers, who asked whether the baby boy kicked a lot during the rapper's pregnancy, "He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I did not get up and walk with him," she replied. "He had a full personality in my tummy and knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now."

Another fan asked, "Did Nicki have a natural birth or use an epidural?"

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap answered that too and tweeted, "Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out."

The 'Bang Bang' rapper also mentioned her celeb friends who supported her following her pregnancy announcement. Nicki gave birth to her son back in September with her husband Kenneth Petty by her side. (ANI)

